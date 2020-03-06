PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Results of the Board of Directors meeting 06-March-2020 / 07:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors meeting St. Petersburg, Russia - 06 March 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today reports on the results of the Board of Directors meetings held on 05 March 2020. In accordance with Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors has received a proposal from the Company's shareholder, Andrey Molchanov, to nominate the following candidates to the Company's Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: - Dmitri Gontcharov - Igor Levit - Aleksey Makhnev - Natalya Nikiforova - Evgeny Yatsyshin In accordance with Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors has received a proposal from the Company's shareholders, The Prosperity Quest Fund, The Russian Prosperity Fund and Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund Limited, to nominate the following candidates to the Company's Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: - Vitaliy Podolskiy - Alexander Prysyazhnyk The Company's Board of Directors invokes its right provided in Clause 7 of Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and, at its sole discretion, nominates the following candidates to the Company's Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: - Andrey Molchanov - Egor Molchanov As the Board of Directors has received no proposals on the nomination of candidates to the Company's Internal Audit Commission from the Company's shareholders, the Board of Directors invokes its right provided in Clause 7 of Article 53 of the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and, at its sole discretion, nominates the following candidates for the Company's Internal Audit Commission to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: - Natalya Klevtsova - Denis Sinyugin - Ludmila Fradina For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the five largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Leningrad and Moscow regions. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 50867 EQS News ID: 991223 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=991223&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 01:45 ET (06:45 GMT)