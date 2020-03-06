

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production growth slowed in January, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.1 percent fall in December.



Manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent annually in January



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined by 12.0 percent and those of electricity, gas and steam fell by 10.0 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of capital goods grew 6.3 percent in January. Production of intermediate goods gained by 1.7 percent and those of energy goods and consumer goods rose by 1.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 2.3 percent in January, after a 1.4 percent growth in the preceding month.



Manufacturing output increased 0.4 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



