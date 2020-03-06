NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 06-March-2020 / 08:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 07:43am, 06/03/2020. Ashley House Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: ASH ISIN: GB00B1KKCZ55 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 50899 EQS News ID: 991331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

