Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
06.03.20
10:48 Uhr
11,570 Euro
-0,580
-4,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,545
11,580
10:57
11,545
11,570
10:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR11,570-4,77 %