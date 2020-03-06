

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production rose in January after falling in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.6 percent decrease in December. In November, production grew 5.3 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production increased 2.4 percent annually in January, after a 1.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production grew 4.6 percent in January, following a 3.7 percent decrease in the prior month.



