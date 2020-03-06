Aker ASA: Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by Aker ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the general meeting on 27 April 2020 a dividend of NOK 23,50 per share for the fiscal year 2019.

Dividend amount: NOK 23,50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 27 April 2020

Ex-date: 28 April 2020

Record Date: 29 April 2020

Payment date: On or about 7 May 2020

Approval date: 27 April 2020

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the

Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

