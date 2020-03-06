Pixid Limited is part of Pixid Group, the largest European-owned recruitment software company. Pixid provides cloud-based recruitment technology to thousands of agencies and more than 130,000 client locations across Europe. Its flagship offering is myPixid a mid-market recruitment Vendor Management System designed for fast deployment and capable of providing end-to-end visibility and control of temporary workforce processes.

Company: Pixid Limited Headquarters Address: 154 Bishopsgate London EC2M 4LN United Kingdom Main Telephone: +44 (0)333 005 1685 Website: www.pixid.co.uk Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CEO: Mark Kieve Public Relations Contact: Daniel Kieve Phone: 07714264055 Email: d.kieve@pixid.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005141/en/