Pixid Limited is part of Pixid Group, the largest European-owned recruitment software company. Pixid provides cloud-based recruitment technology to thousands of agencies and more than 130,000 client locations across Europe. Its flagship offering is myPixid a mid-market recruitment Vendor Management System designed for fast deployment and capable of providing end-to-end visibility and control of temporary workforce processes.
Company:
Pixid Limited
Headquarters Address:
154 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 4LN
United Kingdom
Main Telephone:
+44 (0)333 005 1685
Website:
www.pixid.co.uk
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
CEO: Mark Kieve
Public Relations
Contact:
Daniel Kieve
Phone:
07714264055
Email:
d.kieve@pixid.co.uk
