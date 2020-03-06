Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, March 6
6 March 2020
EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Early Equity plc announces that notice convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at the offices of Alexander David Securities Limited, 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4SA at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 2ndApril 2020, has been posted to shareholders.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.
--ENDS-
Enquiries:
Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com