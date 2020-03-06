Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM

6 March 2020

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Early Equity plc announces that notice convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at the offices of Alexander David Securities Limited, 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4SA at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 2ndApril 2020, has been posted to shareholders.

