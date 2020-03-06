Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2020 | 11:10
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM

Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 6

6 March 2020

EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Early Equity plc announces that notice convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at the offices of Alexander David Securities Limited, 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4SA at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 2ndApril 2020, has been posted to shareholders.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

© 2020 PR Newswire