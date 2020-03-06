

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices dropped in February, mainly due to the Chinese New Year effects, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.8 percent increase in January.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 1.08 percent in February.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy core consumer prices decreased 0.38 percent annually in February and fell 0.82 percent from the previous month.



In the January-February period, inflation was 0.81 percent, while the core inflation was 0.48 percent.



Data showed that the wholesale prices declined 4.47 percent annually in February, following a 3.31 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.9 percent in February.



