The market is driven by the growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures. In addition, technological advancements in cerebral and tissue oximetry devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market.

The demand for efficient treatment in healthcare settings for CVDs is increasing due to the prevalence of rheumatic heart diseases, cardiomyopathy, and cerebrovascular diseases. Number of cardiac surgeries performed in healthcare settings is also increasing with the growing urgency in surgical interventions. Patients undergoing cardiac surgeries are more prone to adverse perioperative neurological events as the anesthesia delivered to the them can lead to oxygen deprivation/cerebral hypoxia. As a result, the demand for advanced blood oxygenation monitoring devices such as cerebral and tissue oximetry devices is increasing to help avoid complications related to cerebral hypoxia. Thus, the growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market Companies:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. operates the business under various segments such as Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy, and Critical Care. The company offers ForeSight Elite system, which is a noninvasive monitoring technology.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Hamamatsu Photonics KK offers products through the following business units: Electron Tube, Opto-semiconductor, and Imaging and Measurement Instruments. The company offers NIRO-200NX, which is a monitor that uses near infrared spectroscopy.

HyperMed Imaging Inc.

HyperMed Imaging Inc. offers innovative solutions for superficial tissue oximetry applications. The company offers HyperView, which is a handheld, battery operated, portable diagnostic imaging device. It is used as a noninvasive tissue oxygenation measurement system.

ISS Inc.

ISS Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Fluorescence, Microscopy, and Biomedical. The company offers OxiplexTS, which is a tissue oximeter. This device is used to measure the oxygenated and de-oxygenated hemoglobin concentrations in the tissue.

Masimo Corp.

Masimo Corp. is involved in the production and supply of a range of patient monitoring and related products. The company offers Root platform, which is a patient monitoring and connectivity platform. It enables clinicians to monitor patients who are under anesthesia or sedation.

