Nasdaq Copenhagen has in cooperation with Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm created a common, Nordic Rulebook for Issuers of Shares in the regulated market (main market). The rules will enter into force on 1 May 2020. In connection with the launch of the new rulebook, there will be information meetings in Aalborg, Aarhus and Copenhagen. Attached to this announcement: -- Regulatory Notice -- Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares -- Comparison to current rules in CPH -- Memo on disclosure of inside information -- Table with disclosure categories -- Invitation to information meetings The new rules will be available at https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-rules-and-regulations. ________________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=760938