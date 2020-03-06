

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland-Norway logged a steady growth in three months to January, data published by Statistics Norway showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent from the previous three months, the same rate as seen in three months to December.



The monthly growth in January came in at 0.2 percent versus a fall of 0.3 percent in December.



Overall Norway GDP growth improved to 1.6 percent sequentially from 1.5 percent in three months to December.



The expenditure-side of GDP showed that household spending fell 0.5 percent, while government expenditure grew 1 percent. Gross fixed capital formation decreased 2.4 percent. Exports advanced 7.2 percent, while imports were down 0.9 percent.



