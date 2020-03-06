

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes (BKR) reported worldwide rig count for February 2020 of 2,125, down 181 from the 2,306 counted in February 2019. Baker Hughes international rig count was 1,085, up 58 from a year ago.



For February 2020, the average U.S. rig count was 791, down 258 from the 1,049 counted, last year. The average Canadian rig count was 249, up 19 from the 230 counted previous year.



The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets.



