

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production fell in January, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined 2.1 percent annually in January, after a 1.1 percent rise in December.



Energy output had the biggest decline of 5.8 percent annually in January. Production of consumer goods decreased 1.8 percent and those of intermediate goods and capital goods fell by 1.4 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output decreased 3.6 percent in January, after a 2.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent,after a 1.2 percent drop.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX