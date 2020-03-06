

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Platinum announced the temporary shutdown of the entire Anglo Converter Plant (ACP). The ACP plant is a key part of the company's PGM production process, treating furnace matte from its smelters.



The company's ACP phase A converter plant, at Waterval smelter in Rustenburg, was damaged following an explosion on 10 February 2020. The phase B unit, which was commissioned to take over from the phase A plant, was also closed following detection of water in the furnace.



As a result of the temporary closure of the entire ACP, Anglo American Platinum has had to declare force majeure to customers, suppliers of third-party purchase of concentrate and suppliers of tolling material.



