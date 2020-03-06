Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 325.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 330.41p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 318.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 323.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---