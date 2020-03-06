British Women 'Savvier' Stock Market Investors Than European Counterparts According to eToro

LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in the UK have a greater appetite for investing in companies than their European counterparts, according to data from multi-asset investment platform eToro.

Globally, women account for roughly 12% of eToro's 12 million registered users. Data taken from the eToro platform over one year shows that one in 10 (9.71%) of British female investors trade in stocks, higher than women investors across the channel in France at 8.94%.

Fewer women in Germany and Italy invest in companies at 7.98% and 7.73% respectively.

The range of stocks available to investors on the eToro platform include companies from all the major global indices as well as the S&P 500. The top 5 stocks UK women invested in last week were Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Netflix.

British women are also investing more in other types of assets, compared to European women. In the UK, nearly 13% of female eToro users are invested in currencies, including sterling and US dollars, compared with only 7.98% in Germany. Likewise, women from the UK are more heavily invested in cryptoassets (11.15%) than French (8.91%), German (8.69%) and Italian women (7.71%).

Notably, German women are more heavily invested in ETFs at 8.04% than their French and Italian counterparts at 7.66% and 7.10% respectively. UK women are ahead in this area too with 8.83% invested.

Iqbal V. Gandham, UK Managing Director at eToro said: "It's really positive to see British women engaging with stock investing in Europe. Despite the recent sell-off in markets, there is much to be gained from investing in stock markets for the long term, and there are numerous global stocks with potential for investors.

"While the wealth gap should not be underestimated, investing shouldn't be an exclusive activity. Today, women only account for c. 12% of investors on eToro. This is something that we and the rest of the industry need to address.

"A big part of this is the way we, in the industry, communicate with women. While financial firms should not resort to patronising tactics, we must look at ways to engage with women. All the data suggests that due to their attention to detail and focus on long term goals, when they do invest, women make great investors."

