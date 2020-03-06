Anzeige
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
06.03.2020
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 6

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePatrick Butcher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of tranche 1 of 2018 buyout award of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale of shares to fund the income tax and national insurance liability and the retention of the remaining balance.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share optionsNil100,911
Sale of Shares£1.04347,525
Retention of SharesNil53,386
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
Aggregated Price(s)Aggregated Volume(s)
Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share optionsNil100,911
Sale of Shares£1.04347,525
Retention of SharesNil53,386
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-05
9:29 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON (Sale of shares)
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
