Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN4B ISIN: CA3994522009 Ticker-Symbol: 5D32 
Tradegate
06.03.20
12:31 Uhr
0,127 Euro
+0,002
+1,60 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUP TEN METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP TEN METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,119
0,135
13:43
0,116
0,133
14:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP TEN METALS
GROUP TEN METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GROUP TEN METALS INC0,127+1,60 %