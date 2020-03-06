Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859904 ISIN: US8715651076 Ticker-Symbol: SY4 
Frankfurt
06.03.20
10:22 Uhr
12,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNALLOY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNALLOY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,000
12,400
13:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYNALLOY
SYNALLOY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYNALLOY CORPORATION12,1000,00 %