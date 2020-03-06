

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) said, for 2020, the company projects: operating income of $5.2 million to $8.0 million; adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million to $20.0 million; and sales in a range of $295.0 million to $310.0 million.



Fourth quarter adjusted net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.0 million, or $0.22 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $2.5 million from $5.9 million, prior year.



Fourth-quarter net sales were $67.9 million, down 6.5% from last year. Excluding net sales of ASTI, net sales were down 17.4%.



