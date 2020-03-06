SERSTECH AB: Serstech receives important reference order of 2 MSEK

Serstech has today received an order from a Southeast-Asian narcotics police organization. The order will be invoiced and delivered in March 2020.



Buyers in the security industry typically want to remain anonymous, since they do not want to disclose their technical capability. The narcotics police community however communicate openly between departments and organizations and the order represents an important door opener for Serstech in the region.

This is the first of several tenders that were previously postponed from Q4 2019.

"Serstech has for the last nine months prioritized the development of our capabilities in narcotics and the feedback we have received has been very positive. We are happy that the postponed 2019 tenders now begin to close", says Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.





About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com