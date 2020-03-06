Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869884 ISIN: US0893021032 Ticker-Symbol: 4B3 
Frankfurt
06.03.20
09:06 Uhr
14,500 Euro
-0,700
-4,61 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BIG LOTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIG LOTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,400
14,800
14:02
15,300
15,500
15:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIG LOTS
BIG LOTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIG LOTS INC14,500-4,61 %