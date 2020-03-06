California Wine Country Realtor Kendra Lee Martin Helps Soles4Souls Combat Poverty

SONOMA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / Sonoma Realtor Kendra Lee Martin, of the Wine Country Group at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, hosts winter/spring shoe donation drive for Soles4Souls to help people in need step out of poverty one pair of shoes at a time.

Kendra is hosting the donation drive for Soles4Souls from March 1 - April 1, 2020. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, 470 First Street E, Sonoma, CA 95476.

"This humanitarian organization provides shoes to people who need them the most, and you can help," said Kendra. "A new pair of shoes can have a big impact on the life of a person in need."

Kendra has more than 19 years of experience in the Sonoma real estate market. Helping clients make the best possible decisions is her No. 1 priority. Kendra knows the local neighborhoods and Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties well, and works with a broad network of local professionals.

Soles4Souls is a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. Soles4Souls aim is to eradicate extreme poverty by 2050. Children every day are prevented from attending school and adults are unable to work as walking becomes unbearable, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 35 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

"Businesses and individuals that host donation drives for Soles4Souls help us fulfill our mission by providing short-term relief and long-term solutions to global poverty," said Buddy Teaster, Soles4Souls CEO. "Every single one of those pairs of shoes collected by our partners makes a difference in someone's life."

For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls is a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. The organization advances its anti-poverty mission by collecting new and used shoes and clothes from individuals, schools, faith-based institutions, civic organizations and corporate partners, then distributing those shoes and clothes both via direct donations to people in need and by provisioning qualified micro-enterprise programs designed to create jobs in poor and disadvantaged communities. Based in Nashville, TN, Soles4Souls is committed to the highest standards of operating and governance and holds a four-star rating with Charity Navigator.

About Kendra Lee Martin, Wine Country Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Kendra Lee Martin specializes in selling residential real estate -- everything from mobile homes to mansions -- and works with clients of all income levels. She has a thorough knowledge of the Sonoma Valley. Martin is a member of the National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, North Bay Association of Realtors and a Providence Club Net Real Estate Affiliate. For more information, please call (707) 815-0787, or visit http://kendraleemartin.myhomehq.biz/.

