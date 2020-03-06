Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 930124 ISIN: US6821891057 Ticker-Symbol: XS4 
Tradegate
03.03.20
13:08 Uhr
17,118 Euro
+0,122
+0,72 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,178
15,372
14:53
15,182
15,372
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ON SEMICONDUCTOR
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION17,118+0,72 %