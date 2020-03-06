

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As the Coronavirus outbreak is spreading in Europe, the Middle East and North America, there is a high concern for the economic growth in the future. Several industries are badly affected and many events and conferences are postponed in fear of the virus attack. More over there is no clear solution or prevention for the lethal attack.



Monthly Employment Situation report, International Trade data as well as Wholesale Trade data are expected on Friday. A slew of Fed Speeches also will get the attention of investors.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 735.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 89.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 288.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all posted steep losses on Thursday. The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.6 percent to 26,121.28, the Nasdaq tumbled 279.49 points or 3.1 percent to 8,738.60 and the S&P 500 plummeted 106.18 points or 3.4 percent to 3,023.94.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation report for the month will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 177,000, lower than 225,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate is expected to be 3.6 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



International Trade data for the month is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $46.1 billion, while it recorded a deficit of $48.9 billion in the previous month.



The Commerce Department's Wholesale Trade report for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.2 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1030, and U.S. Rig Count was 790.



Fed's Consumer Credit report for January will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $170 billion, while it was up $22.1 billion a year ago.



Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak on a panel at the Shadow Open Market Committee event in the New York at 9.20 am ET.



St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak at the shadow open market committee in New York at 11.20 am ET.



Asian stocks ended Friday's session deep in the red. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 37.17 points, or 1.21 percent, to 3,034.51. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 2.32 percent at 26,146.67.



Japanese shares hit six-month lows to log their fourth consecutive week of decline. The Nikkei average tumbled 579.37 points, or 2.72 percent, to 20,749.75, the lowest close since Sept. 4, 2019. The broader Topix index closed 2.92 percent lower at 1,471.46, the lowest finish since January last year.



Australian markets nosedived. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 179.50 points, or 2.81 percent, to 6,216.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 184.90 points, or 2.86 percent, to 6,287.50.



European shares are trading in the red. CAC 40 of France is losing 215.74 points or 4.02 percent. DAX of Germany nosedived 437.46 points or 3.66 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 236.95 points or 3.53 percent. Swiss Market Index is lowering by 406.76 points or 4.00 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 3.75 percent.\



