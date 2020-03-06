Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Exhibiting at MODEX 2020

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce that Tecogen President and COO, Robert Panora, will be exhibiting Tecogen's Ultera forklift emissions technology at the MODEX 2020 show being held March 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. MODEX is the leading trade show showcasing supply chain, manufacturing and distribution innovations.

Mr. Panora will be sharing booth #6273 with the Propane Education and Research Council (PERC). The booth will feature a forklift from Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Inc. (MCFA) that has been retrofit with the Ultera emissions technology to reduce tailpipe emission to near-zero emission levels as defined by CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification standards. Visitors to the booth will be able to see a prototype version of the Ultera technology installed on the forklift, with emissions data showing near elimination of harmful criteria pollutants such as CO and NOx.

"We are excited to exhibit alongside PERC at this trade show," commented Robert Panora. "PERC sponsored the initial project to achieve near-zero emissions on a propane forklift and has made the development of a super clean LPG forklift a priority. Retrofitting existing fleets of forklifts with Ultera is the most cost-effective way for the industry to significantly reduce emissions while keeping the advantages of propane power. We expect significant interest at MODEX as industries are increasingly focused on reducing their emission footprint, especially as it relates to maintaining the highest indoor air quality possible within their factories and warehouses."

Tecogen began working with MCFA through a PERC grant in 2016. The program was successful in adapting the Ultera process to the Class IV prototype forklift and was recently concluded following MCFA witnessed test trials of the prototype at the Company's factory. Plans to pursue engine certification to the California near-zero standard are underway.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.

