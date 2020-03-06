Request a FREE demo to learn more about our analytics platforms

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems revamps its FMCG analytics solutions portfolio.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry has undergone a series of transformations culminating in a complex, data-rich marketplace. The huge troves of data sets available have made it crucial for FMCG retailers to tackle challenges using data-driven insights.

Leading FMCG retailers rely on data-based insights to gain a better understanding of consumer behavior and choices. However, it's crucial to note that consumers today are well-informed about product information especially when it comes to product promotions and price comparisons, making the prediction of customer behavior very complex. This is where business advanced FMCG analytics plays a very important role, as it allows organizations to derive meaningful insights to enable competitive fact-based decisions. Armed with deeper insights into consumer behavior, FMCG analytics empowers retailers to make the right R&D investments and improve the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

We at Quantzig, understand the importance of such factors from a business perspective, which is why we've developed a complex suite of FMCG analytics solutions to address all your challenges and focus on core business activities.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of food and beverage analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering FMCG companies to conduct:

A detailed analysis of factors impacting product cannibalization

Root cause analyses for positive or negative developments in product/market sales using interactive dashboarding

Analysis of customer voice topics and sentiment across multiple channels

According to an FMCG analytics expert at Quantzig, "FMCG analytics is crucial to thriving in today's complex business scenario as it allows you to gain access to information quickly and accurately and in formats that will enable you to make meaningful decisions in real-time."

Why Choose Quantzig as Your Next FMCG Analytics Solutions Provider?

1: Strong industry expertise and analytics capabilities

We have a team of 30+ advanced analytics experts with a proven track record of working with leading FMCG retailers from across the globe. Through our FMCG analytics solutions, we not just empower FMCG companies with comprehensive insights on business operations but help them leverage those insights to drive positive outcomes.

2: Scalable, flexible and cost-effective services

We understand that the challenges faced by no two retailers are the same, which is why we offer the flexibility of customizing solutions based on your specific business needs. Our custom analytics solutions focus on enhancing agility by proactively addressing the key issues faced by our clients.

3: Cutting-edge technology and innovative methodologies

Our advanced FMCG analytics solutions leverage analytics techniques proven best practices that can assist you in making the right decisions to drive value across segments. We also have the expertise in implementing FMCG analytics through leading market tools by aligning them with the client's technology landscape.

