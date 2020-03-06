The Chinese-Canadian manufacturer said the new results improve upon its previous record by around 1%. The achievement has been certified by Germany's Institut für Solarenergieforschung GmbH (ISFH).Canadian Solar has reported a 23.81% conversion efficiency for a p-type multicrystalline P5 solar cell. The Chinese-Canadian PV module manufacturer said the new record has been confirmed by Germany's Institut für Solarenergieforschung GmbH. It follows the company's previous record of 22.8%, set in September 2019. "This is the third time within a span of nine months that the company has set a multicrystalline ...

