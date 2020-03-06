Anzeige
WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.03.2020
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 6

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 5 March 2020 was 829.65p (ex income) 833.70p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

06 March 2020

