The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 5 March 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1137.81 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1121.52 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1168.66 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1152.37 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

