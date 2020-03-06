Soil Amendments Market Worth $6.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Soil Amendments Market by Type (Organic and Inorganic), Soil Type (Loam, Clay, Silt, and Sand), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Soil Amendments Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 6.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the ease of availability of raw materials for humic substances, growing awareness about soil management, and desertification of land are projected to drive the growth of the soil amendments market.

The loam segment is projected to be the largest segment in the soil amendments market during the forecast period.

Loamy soil is a mixture of sand, silt, and a lesser amount of clay particles. It has high calcium content and aeration capacity. It is rich in nutrients obtained from decomposed organic matter. This soil is commonly suitable for most crops and vegetables. In addition, loamy soil has moderate water retention capacity and is widely available across regions, due to which this segment is projected to dominate the market.

The biofertilizers segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.

Among organic soil amendments, the biofertilizers segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020. Biofertilizers are offered at low prices and are applied in small dosages, in comparison with chemical fertilizers. Besides affecting the crops directly, they increase the population of soil microorganisms. They also secrete plant hormones, which favor germination and root growth. Phosphate solubilizing and mobilizing biofertilizers secrete organic acids and lower the pH in the nearby soil, which dissolves phosphates in the soil. Due to these benefits, biofertilizers are highly adopted in all organic amendments.

The fruits & vegetables segment, on the basis of crop type, is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.

Vegetable crops are sensitive to water shortage. To increase the water-holding capacity of soils, growers use various soil amendments. The application of biofertilizers as soil amendments for fruits & vegetables helps to improve the quality, shelf life, and yield of fruits & vegetables. In addition, organic soil amendments are effective in increasing the water-holding capacity of soil used for nursery crops and floriculture in greenhouses by reducing the frequency of irrigation. Crops grown in greenhouses with sand or media with low organic matter are remediated using organic soil amendments.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In North America, the main cause of soil degradation is the increase in industrial activities. According to a report published by Cornell study 2017, in the US, soil disappears ten-times faster than it is naturally replenished, at an estimated rate of nearly 1.7 billion tons of farmland per year. This will increase the application of soil amendments in the North American region. Furthermore, the presence of a high number of superfund sites, large & small mining sites, landfills, and industrial sites, such as refineries, smelters, foundries, milling & plating facilities, and other sites, contaminate and degrade the soil. This is a major factor encouraging the use of soil amendments in the North American countries, particularly the US.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the soil amendments market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), UPL Limited (India), FMC Corporation (US), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Agrinos (Norway), T.Stanes & Company (India), Lallemand, Inc. (Canada), SA Lime & Gypsum (South Africa), Timac Agro (France), Biosoil Farms (US), Profile Products LLC (US), The Fertrell Company (US), Haifa Group (Israel), Symborg (Spain), Soil Technologies Corporation (US), and Delbon (France).

