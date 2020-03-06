

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said Friday that it is providing COVID-19 or Coronavirus diagnostic testing and telemedicine visits with no out-of-pocket costs or cost sharing for Aetna members.



The new policy will cover the test kit for patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC guidelines for testing. The testing can be done in any approved laboratory location, CVS said in a statement.



For the next 90 days, Aetna will offer zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason.



The company said that Aetna members who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive a care package containing CVS over-the-counter medications. The package will also include personal and household cleaning supplies to help keep others in the home protected from potential exposure.



Aetna is extending its Medicare Advantage virtual evaluation and monitoring visit benefit to all Aetna Commercial members as a fully-covered benefit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CVS HEALTH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de