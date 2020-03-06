The "Denmark Bars and Rods of Iron or Steel (Hot-Rolled) Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Product Coverage:

Prodcom 24106110 Ribbed or other deformed wire rod (of non-alloy steel)

Prodcom 24106120 Wire rod of free-cutting steel

Prodcom 24106130 Wire rod used for concrete reinforcing (mesh/cold ribbed bars)

Prodcom 24106140 Wire rod for tyre cord

Prodcom 24106190 Other wire rod (of non-alloy steel)

Prodcom 24106210 Hot-rolled concrete reinforcing bars

Prodcom 24106230 Hot-rolled bars in free-cutting steels

Prodcom 24106250 Forged bars of steel and hot-rolled bars (excluding hollow drill bars and rods) of non-alloy steel (of other than of free-cutting steel)

Prodcom 24106300 Hot-rolled wire rod in coil, of stainless steel

Prodcom 24106410 Hot-rolled round bars, of stainless steel

Prodcom 24106430 Bars and rods of stainless steel, only hot-rolled, only hotdrawn or only extruded (excluding of circular cross-section)

Prodcom 24106510 Bars and rods of high-speed steel, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils

Prodcom 24106530 Bars and rods of silico-manganese steel, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils

Prodcom 24106550 Hot-rolled wire rod, of bearing steel

Prodcom 24106570 Bars and rods of alloy steel other than stainless, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils (excluding products of bearing steel, high-speed steel or silico-manganese steel)

Prodcom 24106630 Hot-rolled bars in bearing steels

Prodcom 24106640 Hot-rolled bars in tool steels

Prodcom 24106650 Hot-rolled bars (excluding hollow drill bars and rods) of alloy steel (other than of stainless, tool, silico-manganese, bearing and high speed steel)

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the iron bar market in Denmark. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2030.

Country Coverage:

Denmark

Data Coverage:

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Trade (exports and imports) in Denmark

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

While doing this research, the researchers combined the accumulated expertise of their analysts and the capabilities of artificial intelligence. The AI-based platform, developed by data scientists, constitutes the key working tool for business analysts, empowering them to discover deep insights and ideas from the marketing data.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Market Structure

3.3 Trade Balance

3.4 Per Capita Consumption

3.5 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Most Promising Products

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

7.1 Production Volume And Value

8. Imports

8.1 Imports From 2007-2018

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

9.1 Exports From 2007-2018

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles Of Major Producers

11. Country Profiles

