

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is merging the Walmart Grocery app to its flagship Walmart mobile app, saying that the move will make it easier for customers to shop with one app instead of two.



For years, Walmart has operated two mobile apps - the blue Walmart app for general merchandise and the orange Walmart Grocery app for grocery services. This required customers to download and switch between the two apps while shopping.



The updated Walmart app will enable customers to order items available at Walmart on one app, such as a last-minute birthday gift along with groceries for same-day pick up.



Walmart said that the updated app will roll out in phases and it will deactivate the Walmart Grocery app this summer.



The updated Walmart app will offer fresh groceries, everyday essentials and local store assortment for pickup or delivery. It will also offer Walmart.com's extended assortment of merchandise, with millions of items available for free next-day and two-day delivery.



The app will also offer access to digital in-store services like Walmart Pay or an item finder.



Walmart said that over the coming weeks, it will add Walmart Grocery to its Walmart.com desktop and mobile web experiences to enable customers to easily shop between the two. Previously, customers shopped for groceries on the company's grocery website and for other items on Walmart.com.



Among other retailers, Target integrated the Shipt grocery app into its mobile app as well as website ahead of the 2019 holiday season. The company said that same-day delivery shopped by Shipt will be available on the Target app.



According to Target, customers can now get 65,000 items - including groceries, essentials, toys, baby-care products and kitchenware - delivered to their door through same-day delivery on the Target app.



