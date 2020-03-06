Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for an automobile manufacturing firm. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by an automobile manufacturing market client, the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve their key objectives, and the business impact of the engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005243/en/

An automobile manufacturing firm based out of Denmark faced predicaments in finding the right areas within their market to promote vehicles. Also, they encountered a seasonal dip in sales, which impacted their profit margins and market share. To acquire new customers and retain valuable ones, they wanted to streamline communications and revamp their traditional marketing initiatives. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client also wanted to create highly targeted online and offline tactics to engage with their customers. Other key objectives that the client sought to accomplish through the engagement includes:

Analyzing the performance of different campaigns in real-time

Strategizing the allocation of their marketing budgets

Creating marketing campaigns that deliver the best result

With marketing becoming more digitalized, ensuring consistency in brand management and marketing initiatives are becoming quite difficult for companies in the automobile industry. Our market intelligence engagement can help you to devise a robust marketing strategy. RFP for more insights.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and devise a sound marketing strategy, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market assessment, competitive benchmarking analysis, and customer intelligence study. The engagement also involved analyzing marketing channels that are most effective and conducting demo campaigns across all the channels. Additionally, an extensive database was generated by Infiniti Research team through primary and secondary research.

Business impact of the market intelligence engagement for the automobile manufacturing market client

Created highly targeted online and offline tactics to engage with their customers

Increased brand visibility and developed lasting relationships with customers

Created campaigns that delivered the desired impact

Developed robust marketing campaigns that resonated with their target audience

Standardized marketing technologies and streamlined communications

Attracted 300+ new customers in six months and enhances sales by 37%

Want more insights into our services for companies in the automobile industry? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

