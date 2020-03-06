OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro CEO Purchases Company Shares 06-March-2020 / 18:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 6 March 2020 PhosAgro CEO Purchases Company Shares Andrey Guryev, the CEO, Chair of the Management Board and Member of the Board of Directors of PhosAgro, has purchased 62,230 ordinary shares of the Company, which represents 0.048% of the total shares in issue. PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said, "I have full confidence in PhosAgro's prospects and believe that the Company's current market capitalisation is significantly below its fundamental value due to negative market conditions, which is why I decided to purchase shares." 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrey Andreevich Guryev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A member of the Board of directors b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares; release ?1-02-06556-A the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 2,350.00 62,230 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 62,230 volume Price RUB 146,240,500 e) Date of the 06 Mar 2020 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction Contacts PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 Dmitry Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770-89-09 About the Company PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com [1]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 50930 EQS News ID: 991639 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f5b4bfefe8d147461e27463b8e4e900&application_id=991639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

