Recommended Courses: 21st Century Journalism and Fake News at NCCU EMA on Mar. 7

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / National Chengchi University M.A Program in Communication(EMA) held a seminar on Media Ecology Course on March 7th. Professor Herng Su led the EMA students to discuss the theme of "evolution of paper media, journalism in the 21st century and fake news". Analyze the impact of the transformation of the journalism industry and the phenomenon of fake news in this course.

There is no doubt that online journalism is having a positive impact on society. It brings huge benefits, but also brings many new challenges that cannot be tackled, such as fake news. Digitally changing the mode of communication, and the popularity of the Internet and mobile devices has made information transfer faster and more free, which has become a challenge for the news industry.

This seminar explores three academic journals, including "When the News Meets Social Media: A Study of Journalistic Practices in the Diffuse Media Field", "Digitalization of the American Newspaper Industry: The Phantom of Reality", "Truth is what happens to news: On Journalism, fake news, and post-truth", guided by five EMA students and answering questions from classmates.

Media Ecology Course aims to discuss the relationship between traditional media, new media and the ecological structure of the Internet, activities and the external environment, and to consider the impact of digital media development on the economy, culture, politics and ethics. With the perspective of social ecological history, select important topics of new media and the Internet, and use phenomena, science and case studies to discuss the entire media transformation and ecological development trends.

Course Information:

Date And Time: March 7, 2020, 9 am to 12 am

Location: School of Communication, Chengchi University, No. 64, Section 2, Guide Road, Wenshan District, Taipei City,Taiwan

About NCCU EMA

EMA was founded in September 2001, and was renamed " National Chengchi University M.A Program in Communication " in September 2004. It is expected to establish a diversified dialogue platform such as news, advertising, public relations, radio and television, and digital video and audio, to provide a space for elites from the industry to communicate. Through media learning, communication management, advertising marketing and communication technology and other learning processes, train students to think independently and solve problems Ability to expand communication horizons and raise practice standards.

