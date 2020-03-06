Anzeige
WKN: A1T94R ISIN: FR0011471135 Ticker-Symbol: 2E4 
Frankfurt
06.03.20
15:32 Uhr
5,000 Euro
-0,280
-5,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.03.2020 | 18:05
Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - February 29, 2020

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

LYON, France, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing
the share capital		Total of brut (1) voting
rights

Total of net (2) voting
rights

December 31,201917 940 03519 534 01419 531 514
January 31, 202017 940 03519 534 26019 531 760
February 29, 202017 940 03519 534 26019 531 760


(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b98ee38-264e-425a-b107-dbdde79849f5

