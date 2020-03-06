

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tito's has told his customers to not use their vodka as substitute for hand sanitizer for protection against coronavirus.



'Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information,' the company tweeted.



The company was responding to a user's tweet touting that he made a hand santizer himself using vodka.



Tito's also cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's direction that washing hands is still the best way to fight the virus. If soap and water aren't available, then hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol could come in handy.



CDC has also advised people to avoid touching their faces and cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing.



Meanwhile, supermarket chain Kroger has limited the amount of sanitizers and cold and flu products customers can order on its website, due to the high volume of demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The company's website pinned a message to the top of its main webpage, directly underneath the Internet address bar.



'Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu-related products to 5 each per order,' the message read. 'Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX