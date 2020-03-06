Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.9122 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 886703 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 50932 EQS News ID: 991697 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)