Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.4935 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48906 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 50972 EQS News ID: 991781 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)