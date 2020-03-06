Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.3681 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1264000 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 51009 EQS News ID: 991857 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)