Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.1643 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9396885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 51026 EQS News ID: 991891 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 12:24 ET (17:24 GMT)