Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.5532 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1022100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751

March 06, 2020 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)