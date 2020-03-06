Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
05.03.20
21:41 Uhr
67,44 Euro
-2,90
-4,12 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,20
65,58
20:11
65,20
65,58
20:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION67,44-4,12 %