Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2020 / 18:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 208.5895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 118763 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 51075 EQS News ID: 991993 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)