Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2020 / 18:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.192 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1454846 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 51090 EQS News ID: 992023 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)