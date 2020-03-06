Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2020 / 18:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.6106 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 749000 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849 ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 51100 EQS News ID: 992043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2020 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)