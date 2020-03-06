Anzeige
Focus Financial Partners To Present At The 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman is scheduled to present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 beginning at approximately 1:20 p.m. ET. His remarks will include comments on the Company's business strategy, financial performance and outlook.

A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available under Events in the Investor Relations section of Focus' website at focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available at the same web address.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus") is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contact Information

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/579479/Focus-Financial-Partners-To-Present-At-The-2020-RBC-Capital-Markets-Global-Financial-Institutions-Conference

