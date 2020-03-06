TheCoronavirus (COVID-19) has the potential to challenge European insurers on both the asset and liability sides of their balance sheets. However, AM Best believes the biggest impact will come as a result of the economic fallout as governments and markets react to the virus' rapid spread, rather than from direct coronavirus exposures.

A new Best's Commentary, titled, "European Insurers Well Positioned to Manage Potential Exposure to Pandemic Risk," notes that while the ultimate losses may not yet be quantifiable, AM Best expects the European insurance industry to be in a good position to understand and manage the potential exposures a pandemic poses.

